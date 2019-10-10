Cancer care at Pleasant Valley Hospital

Stop for a moment and think about how many people you know who are dealing with cancer. How many of them are in the Mason, Meigs, and Gallia county areas alone? With nearly 2 million new cases of cancer-related illnesses diagnosed in the United States each year, truly a disease that touches all ages, genders, and people.

The most important thing you can do to minimize the risks of cancer is schedule regular screenings. These routine checkups can help find cancer early and improve your chances of making a total recovery when faced with a cancer diagnosis.

Here are the facts:

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States. If you were or are currently a heavy smoker and between the ages of 55 and older, ask your doctor about a Low-Dose CT Lung Cancer screening to minimize your risks.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the United States, yet it’s also one of the most curable forms of cancer because it’s slow-growing. In fact, if it’s found early enough, there’s a 100 percent chance you’ll be cured if cancer is found. All men over the age of 40 should schedule regular prostate cancer screenings.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers for women in the United States. To help minimize the risk of being diagnosed with this type of cancer, women over the age of 40 should get regular mammograms. If you have a family history of breast cancer, it’s recommended to start at age 35. Self-exams are also important, so know what your breasts look like normally and contact your doctor immediately if anything changes. Watching for abnormalities may just save your life.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among both men and women in the United States. Beginning at age 50, both men and women should get regular colonoscopies. During a colonoscopy, abnormal polyps can be removed to help reduce your chances of getting this type of cancer.

You can trust that you or those you love will be in good hands if a cancer diagnoses occurs. PVH offers leading-edge cancer care right here in our community, with highly specialized physicians like Mohamed Alsharedi, MD, Edward Comprehensive Cancer Center oncologist and hematologist; Suresh Agrawal, MD, radiologist; Thomas Piehowicz, DO, radiologist; and Jonathan Sedeyn, DO, PhD, general surgeon. And, the Edward Comprehensive Cancer Center at PVH’s on-site nurse navigator, Debbie Mitchell, facilitates and schedules appointments for cancer services and care, supporting patients through every step of their journey.

At Pleasant Valley Hospital, we’re fighting cancer for those you love. To find out more about screenings or to schedule an appointment, please call PVH at 304-675-4340.

Submitted by PVH.