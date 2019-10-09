Early voting begins

GALLIPOLIS — Early voting has started for the coming November election.

According to the Gallia Board of Elections, from now until Oct. 25, the board will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting. The board will be closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, the board will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, the board will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The board will be open 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4. The election will be Nov. 5.

Residents can vote early in the board office on the second floor of the Gallia Courthouse. Those who wish to vote by mail can request an application be mailed to them to then mail back to the board. The board can be contacted at 740-446-1600.

The following are Gallia candidates running for election in November 2019.

Michael Blaine is running for the seat of Addison Township Trustee. Lisa Reuter is running for the seat of fiscal officer of Addison Township. Joseph Roush is running for as seat of Cheshire Township Trustee and Amy Edwards seeks to be its fiscal officer. Michael Harrison is running for a Clay Township Trustee spot and Wanda Waugh is running to be its fiscal officer. John Doss and Brady Swain are both competing for an unexpired term of Clay Township Trustee set to end December 31, 2021. David Diddle and David Snyder are both running to become a Gallipolis Township Trustee. C. Ronnie Carmichael is running to be Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer.

David Holley is running to be a Green Township Trustee and Howard Joe Foster is running to be its fiscal officer. Tony Conley and Randall Hammond are running to become a Greenfield Township Trustee. Debrah Bartels is running to be Greenfield Township Fiscal Officer. Timmy Caldwell is running to become a Guyan Township Trustee and Rachel Fellure is running to be its fiscal officer. Charles Edward McGuire and Jack Slone are running to become a Harrison Township Trustee. Kaitlin Angell and Toni Ford are running for a position to become Harrison Township Fiscal Officer.

R. Ryan Alderman, Bryce Taylor and Roger Meade are running to be named a Huntington Township Trustee. Ashly Alley and Sheri Marcum is running for a position to be Huntington Township Fiscal Officer. Randall Adkins and Richard Shaddeau are both running to be named a Morgan Township Trustee. Brenda Cadle and Molly Hash are both running for a position as Morgan Township Fiscal Officer. Mike Waugh is running to be named an Ohio Township Trustee and Raymond Scott Gibson seeks to be its fiscal officer. James Blair, Bradley Davies and John Kevin Gill are seeking to be named a Perry Township Trustee. Cheryl Ruff is running for the position of Perry Township Fiscal Officer.

Carlos Caldwell, Bryan Jones and Christopher Kimmel are running to become a Raccoon Township Trustee. Ruth Millhone is running to become Racoon Township Fiscal Officer. Robert Massie, James Thevenir and Luke Vollborn are running to become a Springfield Township Trustee. Courtney Burnett is running to be named Springfield Township Fiscal Officer. John E. Straight is running for a position of Walnut Township Trustee and Ruby Stanley is running to be named its fiscal officer.

Ed Butler, Beth James and Terry Halley are running for one of two positions on the Gallia County Local Schools District Board of Education. Brandon Twyman is running for an unexpired term on the board set to finish December 31, 2021. John O’Brien, Amee Rees and Morgan Saunders are running for three positions on the Gallipolis City Schools Board of Education.

Joan Cornelius is running for a position with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in sub-district 7. Thomas Metcalf is running for a position with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in sub-district 5 and David G. Stiffler, Jr., is running for a position with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in sub-district 3.

Eugene T. Layton is running for a position as Centerville Mayor. David House is running to be fiscal officer of Centervile and Marlin D. Rose is running for a position on the Centerville Village Council. Daryl Hager is running for Crown City Mayor. Paul Dillon and Lorna Fulks are running to be named Crown City Fiscal Officer. Neal Fulks, Lisa Nance, Christina Ray and Dennis Ripley are running for two seats on the Crown City Village Council.

Michael Brown and Michael Fulks are running for two seats on Gallipolis City Commission. Robert “Matt” Easter is running to be named Rio Grande Mayor. Sandra Perry is running for a position on the Rio Grande Board of Public Affairs. Joshua Whealdon is running to be named mayor of Vinton.

Of upcoming levies and issues, Gallia residents will be asked to vote on the continuation of a quarter of one percent sales and use tax for the next five years to fund the operation of the Gallia 911 system. Clay Township residents will be asked to approve or disapprove a .7 mill tax for the next five years for fire protection. Morgan Township residents will be asked to approve or disapprove of a 1.0 mill tax for five years for fire protection. Raccoon Township residents will be asked to approve or disapprove of a .4 mill tax for five years for fire protection and Walnut Township residents will also be asked to approve or disapprove of a 1.0 mill tax for five years for fire protection.

Voting results roll into the Gallia Board of Elections in November 2018. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_DSC_0885.jpg Voting results roll into the Gallia Board of Elections in November 2018. File photo