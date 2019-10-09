PVH reports cyber attack

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently released information regarding a reported cyber attack.

The statement read as follows:

“At Pleasant Valley Hospital, protecting the security and privacy of personal information is of the utmost importance.

Pleasant Valley Hospital recently experienced a cyber attack that comprised many of the hospital’s internal information systems. Upon learning of the issue, Pleasant Valley Hospital commenced a prompt and thorough investigation with external cybersecurity professionals and forensic investigators. This investigation is now complete, and systems are 100% back up-and-running. No evidence was found of any patient information being accessed nor compromised.

Pleasant Valley Hospital took this matter very seriously and continues to take significant measures to protect the information it maintains. Pleasant Valley Hospital believes this was an isolated incident and does not anticipate any significant future disruptions.”

