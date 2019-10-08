Fighting on the same side

The Gallia Academy Blue Angels Volleyball Team and their counterparts from Chesapeake, pictured, recently joined forces to raise Breast Cancer Awareness. The teams participated in a “pink out” which doubled as a fundraiser organized by the Blue Angels and their supporters with all proceeds going to the Holzer Center for Cancer Care. The goal was to raise money, awareness and fill the court and stands with pink. Gallia Academy varsity went on to win the match 3-0, but for a moment, everyone was on the same side.

