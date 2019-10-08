Rio to host Intergenerational Festival

RIO GRANDE — The Social Work Council and the Social Work Program is gearing up for the 19th annual Intergenerational Festival.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 18 on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

According to Dr. Courtney Ruggles, assistant professor of Social Work, the event is evolving just as the community has evolved.

“This festival aims to bring together generations and people of all ages,” Ruggles stated. “This year we are hoping to interest young children, teenagers, young adults, and older adults to join activities and to spend time together, teaching each other and enjoying one another’s company.”

Ruggles went on to say the goal of the festival has always been to bring generations together, but this year she wants to see more community members participate and the event a benefit for the entire area.

“Not only is this festival a spectacular learning event for our students, but it’s a time to reveal the natural family structure of the community,” Ruggles said. “We have elders who are helping small children paint pumpkins, music of one generation is shared with another, and the tradition of sharing a meal becomes a natural setting to learn more feelings of belongingness to the community.”

This year’s festival features Trunk-or-Treat in the Lyne Center parking lot from 6-7 p.m. The Lyne Center’s lower gym, a Halloween Dance will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. There will also be a costume contest with prizes for first and second places for age groups 0-15 and 16 and up. Those attending can also take part in the Cake Walk, Bounce Houses, Face Painting by the Psych Club, Music Trivia, and more. Holzer Health System, one of the event’s sponsors, will also be at the event offering free blood pressure checks.

Other community partners setting up at the event include the Area Agency on Aging, District 7 which will have an activity table with headlines from a person’s birth year, and Custom Cakes & Confections by Laurie Pack is donating three Halloween themed cakes for the cake walk.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grande.