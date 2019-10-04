One killed, one injured in Gallia crash

PATRIOT — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash involving a fatality that occurred at 4:51 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

The crash occurred on Ohio 233 near mile post one in Gallia County.

The Post reports Terry R. Miller, 55, Oak Hill, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado south on Ohio 233 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the left side of the roadway and reportedly overcorrected. The pickup then traveled back onto Ohio 233 and overturned several times. Miller was ejected and the truck came to rest on a guardrail.

Miller died as a result of the crash. The Post states he reportedly was not wearing a safety belt. A passenger in Miller’s vehicle suffered incapacitating injuries and was flown by MedFlight to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. for treatment. The Post states the passenger reportedly was wearing a safety belt.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash which remains under investigation.

