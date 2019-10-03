Homecoming at South Gallia

South Gallia High School has been celebrating homecoming all week and tonight, the Rebels, pictured, take on the Southern Tornadoes on the football field in Mercerville. Homecoming festivities start prior to the game at 6:30 p.m., with the crowning of the homecoming queen at 7 p.m. Vying for the title are Senior Candidates Alison Lockhart, Olivia Johnson, Sydney St. Clair and Olivia Harrison. The senior candidates will be joined by Junior Attendant Mikayla Waugh, Sophomore Attendant Ellen Weaver and Freshman Attendant Natalie Swain. More on the homecoming royalty in an upcoming edition.

Bryan Walters | OVP