Plane makes emergency landing


Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis Police Department responded to an emergency landing at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport Thursday. Pilot Chris Ferraraccio said he chose to land the plane after noting that the plane’s engines were operating strangely and contacted the airport before setting down. No one was harmed in the incident.

Dean Wright | OVP

