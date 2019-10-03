Plane makes emergency landing

Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis Police Department responded to an emergency landing at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport Thursday. Pilot Chris Ferraraccio said he chose to land the plane after noting that the plane’s engines were operating strangely and contacted the airport before setting down. No one was harmed in the incident.

Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis Police Department responded to an emergency landing at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport Thursday. Pilot Chris Ferraraccio said he chose to land the plane after noting that the plane’s engines were operating strangely and contacted the airport before setting down. No one was harmed in the incident. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_1003191555.jpg Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis Police Department responded to an emergency landing at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport Thursday. Pilot Chris Ferraraccio said he chose to land the plane after noting that the plane’s engines were operating strangely and contacted the airport before setting down. No one was harmed in the incident. Dean Wright | OVP