South Gallia celebrates homecoming 2019

South Gallia High School has been celebrating homecoming all week and this Friday, Oct. 4, the Rebels will take on the Southern Tornadoes on the football field in Mercerville. Homecoming festivities start prior to the game at 6:30 p.m., with the crowning of the homecoming queen at 7 p.m. Pictured are members of the homecoming court, from left, Junior Attendant Mikayla Waugh, Queen Candidate Alison Lockhart, Queen Candidate Olivia Johnson, Queen Candidate Sydney St. Clair, Sophomore Attendant Ellen Weaver, Queen Candidate Olivia Harrison, and Freshman Attendant Natalie Swain. More on the homecoming royalty in an upcoming edition.

