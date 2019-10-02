Battle Days returns this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — This weekend, a celebration of the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant will be taking place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park when the Battle Days festival returns.

Throughout the weekend, festival goers will be able to enjoy various demonstrations including chats with Daniel Boone, Mad Anne Bailey and Chief Cornstalk re-encactors, the firing of a cannon, discussions about the militia and how to properly practice musketry, the playing of colonial games, the viewing of displays of fur from native species and a look at how to do blacksmithing. Also, there will be an apple butter making station which will also be on sale.

On Friday, the Battle Days festival will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Mansion House Museum tours, crafts, encampments, and demonstrations. Many local school children are treated to demonstrations on Friday, transporting them back in time to learn about colonial history. The museum will close at 4:30 p.m.

A returning favorite to the festival, the Lantern Tour will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the park also on Friday. This will be a guided, lantern-lit tour of Tu-Endie-Wei, with “appearances” by key figures from the Battle of Point Pleasant. Those on the tour will be able enjoy a nighttime view of the Kanawha and Ohio rivers. Light refreshments will be served in the Mansion House Museum and admission is free.

On Saturday, the day will begin with the Battle Days Parade at 11 a.m. Line up is 10 a.m. near Main Street Baptist Church and travels down Main Street to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Businesses, civic groups, bands and queens are encouraged to enter the procession. The theme of the parade this year is “Battling for 245 Years.”

Following, various colonial demonstrations will be taking place in the park from noon-4 p.m.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Descendants Memorial for Battle participants will take place with presentations being given by descendents of soldiers. After their presentations, the speakers will place memorial crosses in the ground. Those whose ancestors were killed at battle will be black tipped, those whose ancestors were wounded will be red tipped, and those who are unsure of their ancestors fate will be blue tipped.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Colonial Governor’s Reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Sons of the American Revolution members only. Tickets are required.

The evening will end with the Colonial Ball at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the social hall from 8-10 p.m which is free for the public and open to anyone ages 13 and up. Colonial dress is encouraged but not required.

The day will begin on Sunday with an outdoor early colonial church service at 10 a.m. at the park.

In the afternoon, a memorial service for the fallen soldiers at the Battle of Point Pleasant will start at 2:30 p.m. at the park. The public is invited. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place during the memorial service.

The Mansion House Museum will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. that day as well.

Throughout the festival, members of the Daughters/Sons of the American Revolution will be in attendance and dressed in colonial wear, but individuals are welcome to attend in their contemporary clothing and enjoy the evening. Also, the Battle Days royalty will be enjoying the weekend’s festivities with all those in attendance.

Admission to the festival is free.

Students being taught how to drill while learning about musketry during last year’s Battle Days festival. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_BD2-2-.jpg Students being taught how to drill while learning about musketry during last year’s Battle Days festival.

Celebrating the area’s ‘Revolutionary’ past

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.