Country Fall Festival this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant residents and visitors will be able to celebrate all of the best features of fall this weekend at the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

The staff at the farm museum and the committee members have been busy preparing the annual Country Fall Festival which will be taking place this Saturday and Sunday. The committee members have worked on providing more activities and entertainment for festival goers this year.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 5, the Country Fall Festival will take visitors back to a much simpler way of life and the farm museum grounds will come alive with demonstrations, singing, the CEOS Quilt Show, tractor pull, and even a Gravely Flea Market. Along with all of these activities, festival goers will be able to make, as well as enjoy and take home, apple butter, apple cider, molasses, vegetable soup and homemade cornmeal.

To help the weekend go as smoothly as possible, the festival organizers are searching out volunteers, especially for the apple cider booth. The apple cider preparation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and continue until the apples run out. Interested volunteers can contact Larry Jones at 304-675-0659 or can just show up on the needed day. The volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes as this process can get messy.

Some featured entertainment this year includes Power in the Blood Ministries, Dewey Taylor and the Kerns Brothers.

The farm museum will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Festival goers are welcome to take a look around the farm museum grounds because all buildings will be open and this is a free event to attend.

The 2019 Country Fall Festival Royalty will also be on hand to greet guests, and the Country Kitchen and Country Store will be open for the weekend event.

At 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Power in the Blood Ministries will be performing at the main stage.

The Pretty Baby Contest will be held at 11 a.m. with sign ups at 10 a.m., cost is $20 per child. Age divisions are for boys and girls, newborn to four years old.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, an Antique Tractor Pull will be held on the track. Tractor displays will also be set up around the grounds.

The CEOS Quilt Show will be taking place in the back of the Country Kitchen throughout the weekend. Those hoping to enter a quilt in this year’s show needs to drop off entries Friday afternoon between 1-5 p.m. Entries can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 pm on Sunday. Festival goers will be able to vote on their favorite quilts.

On Sunday, a church service lead by Pastor Burt Flora will take place at 9 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. the Gospel Sing will take place.

Erin Perkins Johnson contributed to this article and information was submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

The 2019 Antique Tractor Pull will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the track during the Country Fall Festival. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_1003CFF.jpg The 2019 Antique Tractor Pull will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the track during the Country Fall Festival. Courtesy