Sheriff announces county trick-or-treat

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has announced the date and times for trick-or-treat in Gallia County.

“Trick-or-treat will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the county,” said Champlin. “This year, we have the opportunity to enjoy trick or treat on the Halloween Holiday. My staff and I look forward to enjoying trick-or-treat with our youth. Safety is usually the last thing on a child’s mind on Halloween as they are more concerned with getting candy and are not always careful to watch for traffic.”

The sheriff’s office lists safety precautions to keep in mind as the holiday approaches.

· Wear a costume that fits so you do not trip over it.

· Make sure your costume lets you see and hear well. If possible, wear face paint instead of a mask.

· Choose a costume that is light in color or put “glow-in-the-dark” patches on so you are easily seen by motorists.

· Carry a flashlight to help you see in the dark and to help others find you.

· Cross the street at corners and never between parked cars.

· Go trick-or-treating with a trusted grown up.

· Let a trusted grown up check all treats before you eat them.

“My staff and I look forward to seeing our young citizens out and about enjoying the Halloween festivities this year,” said Champlin. “Please, be safe and enjoy this holiday that creates some of our fondest childhood memories.”

Gallipolis announced its trick-or-treat time as 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Set for Oct. 31