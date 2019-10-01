Stephens seeks 93rd appointment

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Lawrence County Auditor Jason C. Stephens announced recently that he has submitted his name and resume to the Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives requesting to be considered for the appointment to the unexpired term in the 93rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives.

The vacancy is due to the pending resignation of State Representative Ryan Smith. Smith will become the president of the University of Rio Grande later this month. Smith’s resignation as State Representative will be effective Oct. 3.

Stephens has been Lawrence County Auditor since 2011, being elected three times, most recently in 2018 earning nearly 65 percent of the vote. Before serving as Lawrence County Auditor, Stephens was elected to three consecutive terms as Lawrence County Commissioner, serving from 2001-2011. He and his wife Juli live in Getaway. They have three sons.

Stephens said, “I love southern Ohio, and I love the people of southern Ohio. It is an honor to serve Lawrence County as an elected county official for nearly 20 years. I would be honored to serve the people of the 93rd District as their State Representative into the future.”

The interviews for the position will be held in Columbus on Monday, October 7, by a committee of four State Representatives who were appointed by the Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder.

Stephens https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_JStephens.jpg Stephens