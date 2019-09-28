Gallia Common Pleas sentences 9

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of nine individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Paul C. Byus, 23, of Racine, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third-degree. Byus was sentenced to prison for 3 years.

Timmy F. Champer, 41, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second-degree. Champer was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of 4 years. Upon his release from prison, Champer will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory three-year period.

Joshua T. Cook, 36, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to prison for two years after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF. Cook was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Obstruction of Official Business, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Larry T. Walker, II, 33, of Wheelersburg, was recently sentenced to prison for 17 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF. Walker was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Roger K. Meade, 50, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth-degree; and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fourth-degree. Meade was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Norman R. Shepherd, 44, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree, and sentenced to prison for five years. Upon his release from prison, Shepherd will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory three-year period.

Richard A. Long, 41, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the second-degree. Long was sentenced to prison for a minimum term of four years and a maximum term of six years. Upon his release from prison, Long will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory three-year period.

Missey R. Priddy, 36, of Byesville, was recently convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth-degree. Priddy was sentenced to prison for a minimum prison term of four years and six months and maximum prison term of six years and six months. Upon her release from prison, Priddy will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory three-year period.

Ancel K. Ngo, 34, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Verify Address, a felony of the second-degree. Ngo was sentenced to prison for four years. Upon his release from prison, Ngo will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory three-year period.

