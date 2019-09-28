Armstrong to keynote NAACP banquet

GALLIPOLIS — Elaine Armstrong, a lifelong resident of Gallia County, will be the keynote speaker for the annual NAACP Freedom Banquet hosted by the Southeastern Ohio NAACP Branch that serves Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties.

Armstrong is a graduate of the University of Rio Grande where she received an Associate of Applied Social Sciences, a Bachelor of Social Work degree and a Master of Education degree. She has served as a member on the following boards, organizations and committees in Gallia County: Literary Program, Rotary Club, Community Advisory Council for MRDD, Family Addiction and Community Treatment Program (FACTS), Gallia-Meigs CAA and Head Start Agency and the Emancipation Celebration. Armstrong actively volunteers for the following groups and organizations: John Gee Black Historical Center Museum, Kairos Women’s Prison Four-Day Retreat Program. She also gives Christian support and missionary services to the Field of Hope residential drug treatment program.

This banquet will be held at the Quality Inn, 577 State Route 7, Gallipolis, Ohio at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Music will be provided by Rev. Christian Scott. Tickets are available at the cost of $25 each and can be purchased by the following members: Judy Payne 740-441-7754; Martha Cosby 740-286-1776; or Elma Johnson 740-649-5277.

