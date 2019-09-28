‘SNAP’ event to benefit local pets

GALLIPOLIS — An annual fundraiser to benefit dogs and cats (and those who care for them) is on the horizon.

The Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Gallia County is hosting its annual bingo games and auction fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 3 in the fellowship hall of New Life Lutheran Church, 900 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Doors open 5 p.m. and games start 6 p.m.

SNAP is a 501c3 charitable organization established September 2010 for the purpose of reducing the number of homeless and unwanted dogs and cats through spaying and neutering. More than 3,015 cats and 432 dogs have been sterilized through the program. SNAP is managed by volunteers who receive no compensation. Reduced spay/neuter fees provided by French Town Veterinary Clinic, Riverbend Animal Clinic, and Help for Animals, and fundraisers, grants, personal and corporate donations, and individual copays cover all costs related to SNAP’s work.

Some of the prizes up for grabs at the fundraiser are retired Longaberger baskets and pottery, Vera Bradley bags, jewelry, cat neuter from French Town Veterinary Clinic, OSU wreath, 60-minute facial and paraffin wax hand treatment from Paula’s Relaxation Station, two 35-minute massages from The Kneaded Touch, totes filled with dog and cats items, lamp from Tope’s, gift certificates from Remo’s and Shake Shoppe, 31 Bags, and many more door prizes.

The auction will include a painting from an artist who lives in Bulgaria who donated a piece to the cause.

Concessions include homemade chicken and noodles, pulled pork barbecue, hotdogs with homemade sauce, and homemade pies.

“Everyone has been very generous,” Chris Cozza, founder and president of SNAP said. “We are very appreciative.”

Preregister by calling Cozza at 740-441-1647 or send a message on SNAP’s Facebook page.

Not your typical "cat ladies," pictured standing, from left, are SNAP Board of Directors Angie Queen, Patty Jones and Gail Belville; sitting, from left, Chris Cozza and Betty Halley.

Annual fundraiser set for Oct. 3