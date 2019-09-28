Speaker announces panel to fill House vacancy

COLUMBUS — Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) of the Ohio House of Representatives announced a screening panel to review candidates wishing to fill the vacant 93rd House District seat, which includes Gallia and Jackson counties, most of Lawrence County and part of Vinton County.

The vacancy is due to the pending resignation of State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who is set to become president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. His resignation is effective Oct. 3.

“We appreciate Representative Smith’s service in the People’s House,” Householder said. “He has been a strong advocate for lifelong education for Ohio’s Appalachian region and I believe he has the experience to excel in his new role.”

Householder has tapped Republican Representatives Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester), Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton), Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Don Jones (R-Freeport) to serve on the screening committee.

Individuals interested in being considered for appointment to the unexpired term in the 93rd House District should email a cover letter and resume to Rep72@OhioHouse.gov by Oct. 4. Interviews will be conducted on Oct. 7.

