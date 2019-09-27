Homecoming at Gallia Academy

Gallia Academy High School has been celebrating homecoming all week with activities culminating at Saturday’s dance set for 8-11 p.m. at the high school. Tonight, the Blue Devils take on Portsmouth at Memorial Field, with both teams looking to extend their unbeaten records. Some pregame homecoming festivities are expected to take place at 6:30 p.m., just prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff. The crowning of the homecoming queen will be at halftime with the following candidates in the running: Alex Barnes, Grace Harris, Morgan Loveday, Peri Martin, Katie Queen, Autumn Saunders. More on the homecoming court in an upcoming edition.

