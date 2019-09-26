Gallipolis gets new trash service

GALLIPOLIS — Rumpke Waste and Recycling will be the new trash and recycling service provider for those living within Gallipolis municipal limits, starting Oct. 1.

The following addresses will have their homes serviced on the respective days listed.

Monday: 6-11 Allen Dr., 2-17 Belmont Dr., 105-448 Burkhart Ln., 122 Cedar St., 487 Cotton Ln., 2-29 Edgemont Dr., 10-37 Evans Heights., 600-800 Fifth Ave., 102-162 First Ave., 100-152 Fourth Ave., 300 Fourth Ave., 10-107 Garfield Ave., 2-7 Glendale Dr., 10-86 Grape St., 47-81 Halliday Heights, 404-461 Hedgewood Dr., 4 Highpoint Dr., 2-12 Hillcrest Dr., 20-47 Holcomb Hill, 4-30 Oakwood Dr., 10 Old Fort Trail, 3-148 Portsmouth Rd., 100-156 Second Ave, 108-124 Spruce Knoll Dr., 605 Spruce St., 110-131 Third Ave., 621.5 Third Ave., 1-122.5 Vine St., 6-16 White Ave.

Tuesday: 20-93 Cedar St., 24-56 Chillicothe Rd., 1-96 Court St., 200-561 First Ave., 201-556 Fourth Ave., 10-45 Henkle Ave., 9-110 Locust St., 416-423 Mulberry St., 219-544 Second Ave, 712-841 State Rt 588, State St., 205-558 Third Ave.

Thursday: 103-109 Cedar St., 602-960 First Ave., 602-1008 Fourth Ave., 102-207 Kineon Dr., 10-56 Neil Ave., 44-96 Olive St., 6-132 Pine St., 609-936 Second Ave., 41-548 Spruce St., 619-914 Third Ave., 4-51 Vinton Ave., 108-115 Court.

Friday: 1102-1113 Adrian Ave., 6 Airport Rd., 101-209 Bastiani Dr., 44 Bell Ave., 4-153 Berger St., 8-32 Birch Ln., 26-48 Central Ave., Chatham Ave., Chestnut St., 12-14 Cruzet St., 1274-2173 Eastern Ave., 1026-1066 First Ave., 21-2004.5 Gallia St., 164 Hemlock Rd., 1-11 Hickory Ln., 33-52 Lincoln Ave., 19-57 Madison St., 10-83 Mill Creek RD., 1101-1113 Ohio Ave., 1670 Riverview Dr., 20-30 Roberts Ln., 1011-1230 Second Ave., 21-42 Smithers St., 1088-1129 Sunset Dr., 52-64 Sycamore St., 1097-1117 Teodora Ave., 1003-1018 Third Ave., 232-313 Upper River Rd.

According to a release provided by the City of Gallipolis, waste guidelines say that trash and recyclables should be placed at the curb and no more than five feet from the curb after 3 p.m. the day before the scheduled service day and no later than 5 a.m. day of service. Residents can call Rumpbke at 1-800-828-8171 to rent a trash cart for $3.25 a month. Total weight of each bag and contents should not exceed 35 pounds. Yard waste is collected with regular garbage and is not to exceed 40 gallons a bag.

Under cart guidelines, personal containers are acceptable. The city will supply all residents interested in the curbside recycling program with an 18-gallon recycling bin. Residents can rent a brown 95-gallon trash cart from Rumpke for $3.25 a month which will be billed directly to the resident by contacted Rumpke directly at 1-800-828-8171. Residents can rent a green 65-gallon recycling cart for $3.25 a month which will be billed directly to the resident by contacting 740-441-6006.

Tires, paint, mechanical fluids, auto parts, batteries, gas cylinders are considered hazardous materials and should not be placed in trash or recycling.

Bulk items will be collected weekly with regular service. For questions on preparation of bulk items, call Rumpke Customer Service at 1-800-828-8171 for guidelines. All mattresses and upholstered material including sofas must be wrapped and sealed in plastic.

For recyclables, Rumpke asks that all loose items be placed inside the recycle container and not placed inside of plastic bags. Items unacceptable for recycling include plastic bags, metal hangers, batteries and medical sharps. Recyclables are sorted at Rumpke Recycling and sent to manufacturers as raw material for new products. Be mindful to not place hazardous material in recycling. In order to participate in the Wednesday Curbside Recycling program, residents must contact the City of Gallipolis at 740-441-6006 to be placed on the schedule. Current participants must also call in to confirm participation in the program. If recycling is contaminated with trash or items not on the acceptable items list, the recycling driver will tag it and leave behind until the following Wednesday.

Rumpke accepts metal cans, plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, paper and cartons for recycling.

Rumpke observes Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day as holidays. If service is on or after one of the holidays, collection will be delayed by one day that week. If the holiday occurs on a weekend, service will not be impacted.

