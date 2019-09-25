Mother faces arson charge in fatal fire

LEON, W.Va. — A Leon woman is facing a first-degree arson charge in connection with a 2016 house fire that claimed the life of her 10-year old son.

Maria R. Young, 34, was arrested and charged on Tuesday. She was arraigned before Mason County Magistrate Melanie Sang who set her bond at $100,000. Young was incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail as of Wednesday evening.

According to the criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, Young is accused of allegedly setting fire to the home she was renting located on Charleston Road in Mason County, W.Va., on Aug. 21, 2016. The fire killed Young’s son, Dominick Young, according to investigators.

If convicted of first-degree arson in West Virginia, defendants face prison time for not less than two nor more than 20 years.

Investigating this case are the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

