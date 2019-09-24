Honoring a ‘crew’ member

Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright, pictured far right, recently presented Dannie Greene, pictured at center, with a plaque for 50 years of service of working the sidelines at Gallia Academy High School football games, primarily as a member of the chain crew. He is pictured with his granddaughter and current GAHS cheerleader, Abby VanSickle.

Bryan Walters | OVP