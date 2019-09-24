Homecoming at River Valley

River Valley High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with several events slated, including the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming Queen on Friday prior to the varsity football game and a Homecoming Dance this Saturday. Five seniors are vying for the title of RVHS Homecoming Queen and are, pictured from left, Kaylee Gillman, Breanna Dodrill, Hannah Johnson, Ashley Hatfield and Shayla Sanger. The queen will be crowned during pregame festivities on Friday when the Raiders take on the Meigs Marauders.

