Gallia County celebrated another year of freedom with the Emancipation Celebration weekend. A variety of reenactors visited to share their knowledge of living history surrounding the events to free African American slaves throughout the United States. Kenyon College’s Professor of Legal Studies and Sociology Ric Sheffield served as the weekend’s keynote speaker and Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church’s Rev. Damion Sneed gave the weekend’s sermon. The theme of this year’s Emancipation Celebration was “Our future is to be forever free.” Activities were once again held at the Gallia County Jr. Fairgrounds on both Saturday and Sunday. According to the Emancipation Weekend Committee’s website, the Emancipation Proclamation has been celebrated and observed in Gallia County continuously since 1863. The Gallia County Emancipation Day Celebration is reported to be one of the longest continuous running celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States. More photos from the celebration appear inside.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Food.jpg Photos Courtesy the Gallia Convention and Visitors Bureau https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_71152759_2189905414640593_7995954715340832768_n-1-.jpg Photos Courtesy the Gallia Convention and Visitors Bureau

A celebration