GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Sept. 19

Total Headage: 108

Total Headage: 236

Feeder Cattle

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $117.00-$130.00; 700-800 pounds: $110.00-$124.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $105.00-$117.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $115.00 – $150.00202.50; 400-500 pounds: $132.00 – $145.00; 500-600 pounds: $120.00 – $136.00110.00 – $153.50; Heifer Calves 300-400 pounds: $118110.00 – $135149.00; 400-500 pounds: $118.00 – $135148.00; 500-600 pounds: $130123.00-$135.50138.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $112.50-$142145.00-$162.00; 400-600 pounds: $115.00-$135.00; 600-800 pounds: $115.00;130.00-$134.00

Cows

Comm & Utility: $46.00 – $58.00; Canner/Cutter: $35.30-$45.00; Bred Cows: $365.00-$700.00

Comm & Utility: $48.00 – $58.50; Canner/Cutter: $45.50-$46.00

Calves

Bulls: $135.00

Bulls

All weights: $73.00 – $90.00

Hogs

Market Hogs: $15.00-$30.00; Boars: $10.00; Sows: $12.00

Sows: $18.00-$24.00; Feeder Pigs: $20.25-$25.00 (per head)

Sheep & Lambs

Roasters (45-80 pounds): $100.00-$112.50

Goats

Aged Goats: $4532.50-$70.00-$77.50

Comments

Farmer Sort Graded Feeder Sale: Sept. 26, 10 a.m., drop off and weigh Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. H&H Cow Sale: Sept. 29, 5 p.m. Hay Auction and Small Animal Sale: Oct. 3.