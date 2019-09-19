Mothman Festival welcomes Bell

POINT PLEASANT — On Saturday evening, during the Mothman Festival, a YouTube celebrity and filmmaker will be visiting Point Pleasant.

Dan Bell will be at the Historic State Theater at 7 p.m., offering a free screening of “Creeps & Monsters – Fouke Monster.”

This will be Bell’s first time attending the festival.

“I’m thrilled to not only be attending this event, but being an official guest as well. My co-horts on my show ‘Another Dirty Room’ will be here as well, Rick Serra and Brennen Evangelista,” said Bell.

Bell started his YouTube career about four years ago.

“Who knew it would lead my life down a path I never thought I’d be on. My ‘Dead Mall’ series where I visit malls that are on their last leg became a huge success and gave me a platform to create different projects,” said Bell.

Before his YouTube career kicked off, Bell was in the film business and he made industrial films for the government.

“I kept busy, but never had much success until I started utilizing YouTube as a place to release my work. I have been very fortunate and my fans have been so supportive and amazing. I’m a lucky guy,” said Bell.

“Creeps and Monsters” is a new series Bell has been working on that will be focusing on different stories about monsters and ghosts in the U.S. The first episode he and his team filmed was about the 1987 UFO sightings in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Once that episode was a wrap, they headed to Fouke, Ark.

“I spent Christmas Eve in the swamp recording some of the most spine tingling animal noises you’re likely to hear. The Fouke Monster story is an American original. It doesn’t get much better,” said Bell. “The swamps where he allegedly lives are much like the TNT area. You go at night and just want to leave out of fear.”

Point Pleasant is not a new location for Bell to be visiting as he has been in the area several times, he is a fan of the paranormal and his creative process stems from this interest.

“I love anything scary and I love making scary films, the Mothman is my favorite paranormal story. I’ve been to Point Pleasant numerous times because of the story. I love going out to the TNT bunkers at night, that whole area out there is scary as hell especially when you know all the details of what happened in Point Pleasant back in 1966/67. I love visiting Point Pleasant. It’s like ‘Twin Peaks’ meets ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ perfect place for my mind to wander,” said Bell. “I’m truly honored to be a guest at this year’s Mothman Festival, I love Point Pleasant. It’s a cool little town with a great story, great people in Point Pleasant. The locals I have met here over the years have all been so nice and open about their Mothman experiences.”

Along with being able to visit with Bell and watch the screening of “Creeps & Monsters – Fouke Monster,” the Mothman Festival will be offering several other guest speakers, entertainment, and activities.

The guest speakers include: Andrew Smith, curator of The Flatwoods Monster Museum, Saturday, 4 p.m., Historic State Theater; Brent Raynes, ufologist and author, Saturday, 11 a.m., Historic State Theater; Brian Seech, author, investigator and UFO expert, Saturday, 1 p.m., Historic State Theater; Dave Spinks, paranormal investigator, noon, Saturday, Historic State Theater; David Bakara, creator of the Expedition Bigfoot Museum, Saturday, 3 p.m., Historic State Theater; Eleanor Hasken, Indiana Ph.D. student, Sunday, 2 p.m., Historic State Theater; Faye Dewitt, Mothman eyewitness, Saturday, noon-3 p.m., Information tent; Greg and Dana Newkirk, creators of the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal, Saturday, 6 p.m., Historic State Theater; Jeff Thomas, investigator, photographer and Bigfoot researcher, Saturday, 5 p.m., Historic State Theater; Steve Ward and Joey Madia, investigators and authors, Sunday, 1 p.m., Historic State Theater; Zach Bales, Area 51 researcher and investigator, Sunday, 2 p.m., Historic State Theater.

The entertainment includes: Riverside Cloggers, Saturday, 2 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Blitzkrieg, Saturday, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Jesse Crawford Band, Saturday, 5 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Key to Adam, Saturday, 2 p.m., Main Street; Moonshine Crossing, Saturday, 1 p.m., Main Street; Peddlers Glory, Saturday, 3 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Society’s Ugly Son, Sunday, noon, Riverfront Park main stage; Swampfoot, Saturday, noon, Main Street; Ultrasound, Sunday, 2 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage.

Activities at the Mothman Festival include the Mothman 5K at 8 a.m. on Saturday, registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the Mothman Museum located at 400 Main Street and line up is between 8th and 9th streets on Main Street.

The TNT area guided bus tours which will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, lasting until 10 p.m. The TNT bus tours will also be offered on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

The Mothman Hayrides will be held on Saturday starting at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. The hayrides begin around 7 p.m. and end around 11 p.m.

The Mothman Festival Costume Contest will take place on Saturday at the Riverfront Park amphitheater’s main stage. Registration for the contest will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. and the contest will take place from noon-2 p.m.

The Mothman Festival Pretty Baby Contest 2019 will be taking place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The sign-ups will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. and the contest will then be held from 5-6 p.m.;

To kick off to this year’s Mothman Festival happens tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. at the Historic State Theater when the Small Town Monsters crew will be offering festival goers a special one-time double-header free screening of the latest films from Director Seth Breedlove, “Terror in the Skies” and “MOMO: The Missouri Monster.”

Dan Bell, pictured, will be a featured guest at this year’s Mothman Festival. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_DanBell.jpg Dan Bell, pictured, will be a featured guest at this year’s Mothman Festival. Courtesy | Barbara Haddock Taylor

Weekend schedule of events

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.