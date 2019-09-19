Showing support for #80

Students and staff from Hannan Trace Elementary wore maroon and silver this week, the school colors of Roane County (W.Va.) High School, following the death of one of its football players, Alex Miller. Miller, who wore number 80 on the field, was remembered by schools across the area in both West Virginia and Ohio, with several participating in a “maroon out.” Hannan Trace students and staff are pictured wearing maroon while creating “80” to celebrate Miller’s life and show support for his family and friends.

Students and staff from Hannan Trace Elementary wore maroon and silver this week, the school colors of Roane County (W.Va.) High School, following the death of one of its football players, Alex Miller. Miller, who wore number 80 on the field, was remembered by schools across the area in both West Virginia and Ohio, with several participating in a “maroon out.” Hannan Trace students and staff are pictured wearing maroon while creating “80” to celebrate Miller’s life and show support for his family and friends. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Hannan-Trace.jpg Students and staff from Hannan Trace Elementary wore maroon and silver this week, the school colors of Roane County (W.Va.) High School, following the death of one of its football players, Alex Miller. Miller, who wore number 80 on the field, was remembered by schools across the area in both West Virginia and Ohio, with several participating in a “maroon out.” Hannan Trace students and staff are pictured wearing maroon while creating “80” to celebrate Miller’s life and show support for his family and friends. Hannan Trace Elementary | Courtesy