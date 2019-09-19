Seven sentenced in common pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announced the recent sentencings of seven individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher L. Carter, 37, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, felonies of the third-degree; and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount greater than or equal to five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk. Carter was sentenced to a minimum prison term of 15 years and a maximum term of 17.5 years. Carter must register as a Tier II Sex Offender upon his release from prison.

Leo A. Stephens, 28, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Escape, a felony of the second-degree; Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Assault of a Corrections Officer, a felony of the fifth degree. Stephens was on Community Control and incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail when he committed these new offenses. Stephens was sentenced to a minimum prison term of 15 years and a maximum term of 19 years.

Melissa I. Sibley, 30, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (the Gallia County Jail), a felony of the third-degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Sibley was sentenced to prison for four years.

Stacy M. Barker, 43, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree. Barker was on Community Control at the time she committed this offense. Barker was sentenced to a minimum prison term of three years and a maximum term of 4.5 years.

Tiffany E. Glover, 35, of Columbus, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin in an amount greater than or equal to one gram but less than five grams, a felony of the fourth-degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (the Gallia County Jail), a felony of the third-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Glover was sentenced to prison for 3 years.

Iesha J. L. Pennick, 23, of Middleport, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF. Pennick was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the third-degree.

Deshawn D. Scott, 29, of Warren, Michigan, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in an amount equal to or greater than five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk (Oxycodone tablets), a felony of the second-degree. Scott was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of four years and fined $10,000.

