PVH welcomes new CEO

POINT PLEASANT — A welcoming ceremony and light reception was held on Tuesday evening in the Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) Wellness Center introducing PVH’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeff Noblin.

Dr. Jim Lockhart, chairman of the PVH Board of Trustees, gave the welcome and spoke on behalf of the PVH Board of Trustees. Other guest speakers at the ceremony included Dr. Suresh Agrawal representing the PVH medical staff and Mike Mullins, president and CEO for Mountain Health Network.

“Jeff is an operational leader and skilled relationship builder with more than 20 years of health care experience including 12 years as a chief executive officer, so he is well qualified for this position,” said Lockhart. “He utilizes a collaborative leadership approach with an emphasis on patient safety and satisfaction. He has special interests in strategic planning and economic development. He believes in developing strong relationships within the community, very important at a small hospital like this…Jeff met every qualification that we sought and more.”

Lockhart gave a special thank you to Connie Davis, executive director of Ancillary Services, who acted as interim CEO, as well as Mullins and his team including Mountain Health Network Human Resources Director Susan Beth Robinson and PVH Human Resources Director Emily Gaskins.

“We finally now have a candidate in Jeff that we feel will be the right temperament, provide the right leadership, and has the experience that we need to help navigate this facility,” said Mullins. “Not only for Pleasant Valley moving forward, but also helping Pleasant Valley and Mountain Health Network re-establish what the network really should look like and how we can further work together and be closer together in order to help deliver healthcare services in Point Pleasant and the surrounding communities.”

“Pleasant Valley Hospital has a proud 60-year history of making its community healthier and I’m thrilled to be in a position to help further that history and make the hospital stronger and prepare it for the future and I got to tell you, I’m honored to lead this organization…” said Noblin. “I’m extremely proud of our employees, I’m proud of our medical staff, many of whom have spent their entire careers serving patients in Point Pleasant and in Mason County and I definitely want to help strengthen not only the hospital, but also the medical staff to continue that mission for years to come. Pleasant Valley Hospital’s employees and physicians are unique in that they operate in a small town and when you’re in a small town you tend to get involved and our employees and physicians are very involved.”

PVH CEO Jeff Noblin speaks to those gathered to welcome him on Tuesday evening.

Jeff Noblin welcomed at community reception

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

