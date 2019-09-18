ROCKSPRINGS — Firefighters from around the area recently attended the 2019 Hocking Valley Regional Fire School held at Meigs High School.
The fire school was organized by a local planning committee and included training on several topics.
Twenty-two departments attended, including Pomeroy, Racine, Syracuse, Rutland, Chester, Bashan, Tuppers Plains, Olive Township, Middleport, Columbia Township, Scipio Township, Gallia County District 2, Vinton, Richland Area, Carthage Township, The Plains, Hamden, Zaleski, New Haven, Hamilton Township, Scioto Township and Meigs County EMS.
Training topics included Propane Gas Emergencies, Fire and EMS refreshers, Traffic Incident Management, Thermal Imaging Cameras, First In Engine Company Tactics and Forcible Entry Methods, and Junior Firefighter Skills.
The planning committee consisted of Brody Davis, Danny Davis, Donny Tillis, David Neigler, Tommy Werry, Bryan McCollum, Cheri McCollum, Peggy Stephens, Chuck Stephens, Aaron Oliphant, Gary Holter, Elmer Newell, and Marvin Taylor. Derek Miller and Tim Sands Co-Chaired the school.
“The school was a great success thanks to the support of our students, instructors, staff and sponsors. This year we had approximately 90 students taking classes covering a wide range of topics. Our hope is that the students take the information learned back to their departments, which will enable our area first responders to better serve their respective communities,” stated Miller.
Four long-time local firemen were honored during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Hocking Valley Regional Fire School, serving as Honorary Deans for the event.
Honorary deans were Clarence Atherton, Jim Gaston, Ray Midkiff, and Bob Wood. Atherton and Wood were in attendance for the opening ceremony and were presented plaques, as well as recognition from State Rep. Jay Edwards.
