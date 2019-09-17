Sneed to lead Emancipation Celebration sermon

GALLIPOLIS —Rev. Damion Sneed had been invited to give the sermon for Sunday’s Emancipation Celebration worship service at the Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.

According to the Emancipation Weekend Committee’s website, the Emancipation Proclamation has been celebrated and observed in Gallia County continuously since 1863. The Gallia County Emancipation Day Celebration is reported to be one of the longest continuous running celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States. Events start at 10 a.m., Saturday, and continue through the weekend.

Sneed, 41-years of age, is a native of Dayton, and the husband of Jennifer Michelle Sneed and father of 13-year-old Soteria Damia Sneed, 10-year-old Jeremiah Damion Sneed and seven-year-old Karis Danielle Sneed. He is a member of Greater Saint John MBC of Dayton, where Rev. Lloyd D. Hayes is the pastor.

He was called into the gospel ministry under Pastor Hayes in July 2001 and preached his first sermon on September 2, 2001. He enrolled in Zion Hill Theological Institute under the leadership of Rev. Junior Greenlee in October 2001. He is a 2005 graduate of Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Studies, and a 2018 graduate in the Master of Ministry program.

He has served as the Pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Ironton from 2011 to 2016; however, he currently serves under Pastor Lloyd D. Hayes as the Director of Christian Education of the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

He has served with the Dayton Baptist Pastors and Ministers Union of Greater Dayton in the capacity of co-chair of the Education Committee and Assistant Recording Secretary. In addition he has worked as a volunteer chaplain for Good Samaritan Hospital from August 2006 to April 2011.

Rev. Sneed credits the Lord first and foremost for grace and the Lord’s providential hand upon his life. Sneed says God placed men like his pastor and other mentors to guide him into becoming a servant-leader. He realizes that he has not arrived and is far from perfect, but has come a long way. His life verse is 2 Corinthians 5:15 “And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.”

The theme of this year’s Emancipation Celebration is “Our future is to be forever free.”

Emancipation Celebration events have been held in Vinton, the Bidwell-Porter area, Gallipolis City Park as well as the Bob Evans Farm.

