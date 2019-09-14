Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns Sept. 19-21

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns to the downtown riverfront this week, with events planned Sept. 19-21.

Hosted by the Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171, with support from the Pomeroy Fire Department and the Pomeroy Merchant’s Association, the event includes three days of music, games, and events for those of all ages.

The weekend’s activities kick-off with the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade at 6 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to dozens of fire trucks and first responder vehicles, the Meigs High School Marching Band will take part in the parade.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshals Carson and Barb Crow.

Following the parade will be the opening ceremonies at the riverfront, with the Meigs Marching Band performing the National Anthem. Pomeroy American Legion Post 39 Honor Guard will conduct the flag raising for the event, with a welcome and prayer by Randy Smith.

The band Red Sky Down will perform from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to their Facebook page, Red Sky Down is a blues rock band based out of Southeast Ohio. The band is made up of four veteran musicians with a unique ability to capture the soul of a song and make it their own. Tee Gillis plays bass and handles most of the lead vocals; Howard Stephens plays guitar and picks up some lead vocals; Bob Grossnickle play keys and sings; and Mike McGuire plays drums and sings.

Friday at the Regatta will feature a full day of events, beginning with Historic Walks through Pomeroy. The walks will be hosted by Gary Coleman and are sponsored by the Meigs County Historical Society. Coleman is a lifelong resident of Meigs County who enjoys the Ohio River and local history. He enjoys showing the world his slice of Appalachia through his photography. The walks will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on Friday will be the Road Angels Cruise-In from 2-10 p.m. on the lower parking lot.

Country and rock band Double Shot will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening, followed by Southern Five Band from 8-11 p.m.

Carriage rides will be available on Friday and Saturday evening.

Saturday will include the River Rat 5K run/walk, the chili cook-off, and a poker walk in downtown Pomeroy. For those with a competitive side, kayak races will be held in the afternoon, as well as a cornhole tournament, children and adult hula hoop and dance contests.

Saturday evening will see the return of the Duck Derby and a performance by the Riverside Cloggers.

The Carl Acuff Jr. Show will round out event on Saturday evening with a performance from 8-11 p.m.

According to his website, “since 1992, the Carl Acuff Jr. Variety Show Band has become and American institution. The 2018 tours proves to be no exception to the rule with a dynamite show, great costuming, music and comedy. The 2018 show contains all the things that have made Carl and his band so popular over the last 25 years. We have new and old country, gospel, comedy, nostalgic rock n roll, Motown, Do Wop, disco, audience participation, impersonations, and of course a salute to all of our men and women in uniform from past, present and future that is sure to have you on your feet.”

Raffle tickets for items will be available throughout the weekend, as well as split the pot tickets. Among the items to be raffled off is a 24 inch by 20 inch stained glass Sternwheel picture made by Debbie McKinney. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from festival committee members, at Clark’s Jewelry and Vicki Hanson, Meigs County Historical Society. Tickers will be available at the Regatta as well.

2019 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta

Thursday, Sept. 19

4-11:30 p.m. — Food and craft vendors open on the parking lot

6 p.m — The Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade

6-11 p.m. Beer Tent and T-Shirts open

7 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies at the Riverfront

8-11 p.m. — Music by Red Sky Down Band

Friday, Sept. 20

All day — Downtown Merchant Sidewalk Sales

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Historic Walks through Pomeroy (Sponsored by the Meigs Historical Society and hosted by Gary Coleman)

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Food and Craft Vendors open

2-10 p.m. — Road Angels Cruise In (lower parking lot)

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage Rides

6-8 p.m. — Music by Double Shot

8-11 p.m. — Music by Southern Five Band

Saturday, Sept. 21

8-8:45 a.m. — Registration for the River Rat 5K

9 a.m. — River Rat 5K run/walk

9-11 a.m. — Breakfast at the Pomeroy Eagles

Registration for the Poker Walk

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chili Cook-off on the parking lot

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Downtown Pomeroy Poker Walk

Noon-4 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament on the parking lot

1 p.m. — Kayak races

1-5 p.m. — Children’s Inflatables

2-8 p.m. — Music with DJ Kip Grueser

3 p.m. — Children’s Hula Hoop Contest

3:30 p.m. — Adult Hula Hoop Contest

4 p.m. — Children Dance Contest

5-6 p.m. — Duck Derby

5-6 p.m. — Riverside Cloggers at the parking lot gazebo

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage Rides

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Captain and First Mate Cookout

7 p.m. — Adult Dance Contest

9 p.m. — Raffles winners announced

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show

10 p.m. — Fireworks

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

