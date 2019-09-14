Bringing home ‘the bridge’

The Gallia Academy Blue Devils football team took home more than a victory on Friday night after defeating the Point Pleasant High School Big Blacks, 14-13 at Memorial Field. The Blue Devils were presented the newly constructed Rotary trophy in a game dubbed the Battle of the Bridge. The trophy, commissioned by Pleasant Valley Hospital and donated to both the Point Pleasant and Gallipolis Rotary clubs, is constructed to resemble the Silver Memorial Bridge and will rest at Gallia Academy, until the next “Battle.” More on the game inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com.

