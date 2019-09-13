Sheriff seeks Cheshire theft information

Vehicle driven by suspect.
The Gallia Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance to identify this suspect and vehicle which are the subject of a theft investigation at a Cheshire area business. If you have any information which could lead to the identification, please call the anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555.
Vehicle driven by suspect.
The Gallia Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance to identify this suspect and vehicle which are the subject of a theft investigation at a Cheshire area business. If you have any information which could lead to the identification, please call the anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555.