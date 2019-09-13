Meigs man among those arrested in human trafficking operation

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Columbus Division of Police Interim Chief Thomas Quinlan and Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Director Sgt. Mark Rapp announced Friday the culmination of a human trafficking operation.

A partnership of over 30 law enforcement agencies and social service organizations yielded 104 total arrests, including 53 felony charges, in an operation named “Fourth and Goal.”

Among those facing charges is Wesley Howard, 48, of Pomeroy. Howard is charged in Franklin County Municipal Court with soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor. In a separate case filing, Howard is also charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Both charges were filed by the Dublin Police Department according to court records. Howard was arraigned on Thursday and has been released after posting bond.

In the news release announcing the results of the operation, Attorney General Yost stated, “You don’t know when a man buys sex whether it’s genuine consent or, rather, the victim is being forced with a baseball bat, a knife or the next hit of heroin. When you hear a man talking about buying sex, he never says, ‘I’m buying a woman.’ He talks about a whore, a slut, a piece – and that’s because saying what is really happening is too close to the truth for them to handle. People who think and talk like that know in their heart of hearts – it’s slavery.”

“The Division of Police has been, and continues to be, grateful to work with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on multiple projects including this recent operation, ‘Fourth and Goal,’” Quinlan said. “By fostering partnerships with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and other local organizations, we look forward to future progress as our PACT team addresses issues which affect quality of life throughout this great city.”

“This operation demonstrates the varying dynamics of sex trafficking operating within our community,” Rapp said. “Street prostitution is only a small part of a much larger complex sex trafficking issue. This operation was a collaboration of over 30 local, state and federal agencies and offices working to address the many hidden crimes within Ohio.”

A portion of the initiative focused on those seeking to engage in sexual activity with whom they believed to be minor children. This portion of the operation arrested 24 individuals for importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. One individual faces additional charges of attempted rape and one individual faces an additional charge of disseminating matter harmful for juveniles. All charges are felonies.

The arrested individuals are:

Timothy Coffey, 52, Columbus

Joshua Love, 27, Columbus

Jose Montoya, 22, Columbus

Christian Bryant, 30, Columbus

Michael Sweeney, 39, Columbus

Steven Weakley, 20, Grove City

Austin Kosier,31, Columbus

John Shimizu, 28, Dublin

Steven Wilson , 36, Columbus

Alex Kim, 22, Dublin

Steven Barcus,45, Westerville

Rick Birman, 59, Columbus

Mark Fitzgerald II, 32, Portsmouth

Scott Fierro, 38, Marysville

Daniel Clingman, 38, Pataskala

Jonas Wernick, 20, Upper Arlington

David Bond, 48, Columbus

Neil Bond, 28, Methuen, Mass.

James Good, 33, Marysville

Brian Basil, 28, Grove City

Logan Detty , 21, Chillicothe

Cesar Lopez, 22, Columbus

Christian Gibson, 26, Groveport

Cody Conn, 22, Reynoldsburg

The following individuals were arrested on solicitation charges, some of which are misdemeanors:

Javier Justinia, 39, Hilliard

Adrian Guglielmetti, 54, Westerville

Miguel Vasquez-Reyes, 20, Independence, La.

Matthew Savage, 48, Lewis Center

Vincent Rhoden, 40, Lewis Center

Kevin Albanese, 50, Powell

Marc Coughanour, 36, Clarkesville

Jaya Ponaka, 29, Powell

Brian Deck, 52, Lewis Center

Jesus Gonzalez Avila, unknown

Abshir Omar, unknown

Gary Jr. Childers, 39, Newark

Samuel Chitison, 22, Pickerington

Wesley Howard, 48, Pomeroy

Jonathan Otavalo, 23, Columbus

Dominic Hodge, unknown

Corbin Dotson, unknown

Lamont Brown, unknown

Vyacheslav Panasovich, Galloway

Earl Miller, 41, Waverly

Gregory Wilson, 62, Iroquis, Can.

Luis Alicea, 42, Columbus

Mohamed Mohamed, 29, Columbus

Michael Wilson, unknown

Christopher Davis, 34, Columbus

Quayjuan English, 25, Columbus

Michael Wilson, 46, Hilliard

Casey Barnes, 22, Newark

Virgil Caldwell, 53, Lockbourne

Joseph Friedman, 61, Canton

Emory Legge, 51, Bellefointaine

Miguel Tellez-Flores, 32, Columbus

Mark Williams, 66, Irwin

Darwin Menjivar, 31, Richmond Heights

Jarkay Jackson, 23, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Mouhmed Sene, 28, Columbus

Additionally, 43 women were provided with social services and referred to CATCH Court.

Agencies and social service organizations involved in the operation include: the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department, Hilliard Police Department, Austintown Police District, Franklin County CATCH Court, Grove City Police Department, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Powell Police Department, Independence Police Department, Southeast Mental Health Addiction Services, Salvation Army, Columbus Public Health, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, Columbus Division of Police, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Columbus City Attorney, U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, Franklin County ICAC Task Force, Franklin County HOPE Task Force, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Information provided by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Sentinel.jpg

104 arrested in Operation ‘Fourth and Goal’