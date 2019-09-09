Roach rocks Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony is enjoying the fall weather in the final month of Hot Summer Nights. This Thursday will feature Jason Roach from Point Pleasant, W.Va. Roach performs as a solo acoustic act, primarily classic country and classic rock.

Gates will open Thursday evening at the Pavilion, on the grounds at the French Art Colony, at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available for $6 along with a cash bar. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge.

The concert series, which began in May, will wrap up at the end of this month with the last show set for Thursday, Sept. 26. More on the remaining two shows in upcoming editions.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www.frenchartcolony.org or call 740-446-3834. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information submitted by the FAC.

Roach brings classic country and rock to Hot Summer Nights at the French Art Colony. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Jason-Roach.jpeg Roach brings classic country and rock to Hot Summer Nights at the French Art Colony. FAC | Courtesy