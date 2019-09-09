Encore ‘Mayor’s Night Out’ this Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — An area local organization is hosting a special Mayor’s Night Out encore event this Saturday.

The Gabriel Project of Mason County along with additional sponsorship from Fruth Pharmacy and Coach Rebecca will be hosting an encore Mayor’s Night Out at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Saturday, Sept 14 from 7-10 p.m.

The featured performers for the evening are Thoz Guys and Makenna Hope.

Thoz Guys is a West Virginia local band who performs throughout the state at different venues and for benefit events. The band plays a variety of the best in classic rock’n’roll and country music and is active with their audience throughout their performances, never leaving a dull moment.

Hope is a fifteen year old singer/songwriter from St. Albans. She is described as having strong alto vocals and a wide range. She comes from a family full of music lovers and was introduced to classic country at a young age and quickly fell in love with artists like Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Loretta Lynn. She has since performed with other artists, such as Andrew Adkins and John Lilly.

Concessions will be made available by Big Jim’s BBQ and Dave Tone Productions will be in charge of the light show and sound.

This event is an awareness event for the Gabriel Project to let those in the community know what resources they have available to them if they have children at home between the ages of zero-2. The Gabriel Project of Mason County serves the greater Mason area including Meigs and Gallia Counties.

Throughout the evening, a donation drive will take place and those who donate items will be given tickets for door prizes.

The Gabriel Project of West Virginia benefits families without adequate financial resources to meet the tangible needs of a new baby.

The Gabriel Project also recognizes that the needs of their clients go beyond tangible items.

Assistance provided by the Gabriel Project enhances the abilities of families to parent and nurture their children and to improve their quality of life. This assistance is primarily provided by volunteers called “Gabriel Angels” working from community client services sites, in churches, and other facilities.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

