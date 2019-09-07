Party in the Park set for Sept. 12-14

RACINE — Racine’s Party in the Park returns this week with three days of entertainment, rides and much more.

Party in the Park will take place Sept. 12-14 at Star Mill Park in Racine. Live music is planned for each evening, as well as a parade, the annual 9-11 Memorial Ceremony, the 15th annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show, a kiddie tractor pull and several other activities on Saturday.

Carnival rides, as well as several vendors, will be set up at the park throughout the three day event.

Admission to the event, which includes all concerts, is free.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bluegrass music will highlight Thursday evening at Party in the Park with performances by the Sour Mash String Band (7 p.m.) and The Wayfarers (8:30 p.m.).

The Sour Mash String Band is described as a “cutting edge bluegrass band playing everything from Truegrass to Newgrass with a slight twist of the hillbilly funk.”

The band includes Josh Moody, guitar and vocals; Cody Nutter, mandolin and vocals; Patsy Brookover, upright bass and vocals; Marianne Barnett, vocals; and Greg Settle, banjo and vocals.

Hailing from rural Southeast Ohio, The Wayfarers emerged onto the scene in early 2010 playing their own form of American Roots music, according to their website. While much of their repertoire is drawn from the Appalachian tradition they revere, The Wayfarers fuse tight musicianship — centered largely by the fiddle — with the high energy that characterized early mountain music

The Wayfarers have been featured on the national PBS television series “Song of the Mountains”, toured much of the Midwest and Southern Appalachians, released four studio albums, and have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in bluegrass and country music including Ricky Skaggs, Ralph Stanley, Marty Stuart, Connie Smith, Dailey & Vincent, Lonesome River Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Raybon, Jerry Douglas, and many more.

Band Members include Josh Hartman, guitar; Brandon Bankes, mandolin; Matt Opachick, fiddle; Justin Rayner, banjo; and Nathan Zangmeister, upright washtub bass.

Friday, Sept. 13

Friday evening will include performances by Dragons Eye (6:30 p.m.) and Thunderstruck (9 p.m.).

Dragons Eye plays heavy metal, rock, classic rock, and southern rock. The band includes members Roger Dowell, lead vocals; Mark Corbitt, lead guitar and back up vocals; Robbie Cundiff, bass and back up vocals; and Brian Collins, drums and back up vocals.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC recreates the spirit and energy of a live AC/DC show the way you remember it.

Dave Moody screeches out the ball breaking vocals of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, covering all the hits and deep cuts from 1975’s “High Voltage,” to 2014’s “Rock or Bust.”

Caleb White brings the sound and image of Angus Young to the stage, complete with a school boy uniform and Gibson SG.

The rhythm section of the band is comprised of drummer Jerry Lawson, bassist Chris Jones, and rhythm guitarist Kevin Feller, who keeps the music rocking and solid with smooth precision.

Striving to stay true to the AC/DC way, Thunderstruck obsesses over the tones and structures of each song’s studio and live versions, also using all the gear necessary to bring the power and entertainment of a genuine AC/DC show. Thunderstruck can bring the High Voltage Rock n’ Roll to any theater, ballroom, festival or special event.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday at Party in the Park will begin with the parade at 11 a.m. Lineup will take place between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at the Southern Local Schools District campus.

Following the parade will be the annual 9-11 Memorial Ceremony at noon.

The dedication for the newly opened Splash Pad will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The Kiddie Tractor Pull is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the park.

The crowning of the 2019 Party in the Park Queen will take place at 4 p.m.

The 15th annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with judging from 2-5 p.m., followed by awards. A total of 46 trophies will be presented at the show. Proceeds from the event go to fund scholarships for local graduates each year. For more information on the car show call 740-949-2217 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or 740-985-4263 (after 5 p.m.)

Local band Next Level (6:30 p.m.) will take to the stage on Saturday evening as the opener for raising country music singer Brandon Lay (9 p.m.).

Next Level describes themselves with the following quote: “We’re a band that plays music from every genre, from the 60’s through today. Our shows are upbeat and fun and we always play your favorite songs. We started as a duo and have now grown into a band. We have Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on Vocals.”

Headliner Brandon Lay will close out the musical portion of the three day event.

According to his biography, Growing up in Jackson, Tennessee, Brandon Lay lived out the songs of John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson and Bruce Springsteen. He played sports during the day, fixed up cars after school and eventually wrote down his experiences in song, telling not only his story, but the story of other kids raised in small town America.

Now signed to EMI Records Nashville, he’s able to share those songs on a grand scale, beginning with his autobiographical debut single “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers.” Inspired directly by Brandon’s life, the song spells out right in its title the three chief influences that shaped him. There was always country music on the radio, he played basketball, football and baseball, and his dad spread the gospel on Sundays as a minister.

Lay is expert at detailing the small-town existence in his songwriting. He wrote or co-wrote all of the tracks on his debut album, a project he’ll unveil somewhere down the road – for the time-being, he’s building an audience by releasing a series of two-song EPs, beginning with the one-two punch of “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers” and the thumping cruising jam “Let It.”

Following Lay’s performance will be a fireworks display at the park.

