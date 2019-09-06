Jackson man killed in crash

CHESTER — A crash involving a dump truck on Friday morning near Chester resulted in the death of a Jackson man.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James J. Howling, 49, of Jackson died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday on State Route 248 near mile post 7 (near Success Road).

Howling was driving a 2001 Kentworth T800 southbound on State Route 248 when the vehicle reportedly traveled left of center, overturned, and slid off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree and catching fire, according to the release.

In addition to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responding to the scene were Meigs County EMS, Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMA, the Meigs County Coroner’s Office, and White Schwarzel Funeral Home.

The roadway remains closed at this time while the vehicle is recovered.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

