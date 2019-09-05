Pedestrian killed on Silver Memorial Bridge

GALLIPOLIS — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after reportedly being struck by a tractor trailer on the Silver Memorial Bridge.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 4:24 a.m., Lea N. Angles, 30, Point Pleasant, was reportedly walking across the Silver Memorial Bridge when the accident occurred.

According to the sheriff’s department, the driver of the tractor trailer stated he was traveling towards Ohio across the bridge when Angles reportedly stepped out in front of the truck. The truck appears to have struck Angles about midway across the bridge (862 feet from the West Virginia headwall for the bridge), the press release from the sheriff’s department stated. Angles died at the scene.

The press release also states the tractor trailer driver was “a valid Class A CDL with no history” and speed was reportedly not a factor in the accident.

Sheriff Greg Powers said at this time he did not expect any charges to be filed against the truck driver. Sgt. Forrest Terry is leading the investigation for the sheriff’s department.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Untitled-collage.jpg