City discusses ongoing maintenance

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission met for its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday where it discussed ongoing maintenance concerns.

Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene shared that city maintenance crews had been cleaning up downed tree limbs after a storm last week. The city is still working with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to update safety programs. Employees are being taught first aid, CPR techniques and how to utilize automated external defibrillator (AED) machines. The Ohio Department of Transportation is repairing a slip on Ohio 588. Greene said workers would be back to complete the project when approved by the state. The city manager said he anticipates the road being closed at some point in the future and drivers within city limits may have to take a detour along Chillicothe Road. The manager went on to say that Rumpke trash service would be moving equipment into town within the next few weeks to make ready for a transition.

“They’ll change over from Waste Management, so we’ll soon have a new trash service in town as of the first of October,” said Greene. “We have a conference call with them Thursday morning.”

Greene asked area residents for their patience during the time of transition.

A new parking lot is being constructed on the 500 block of Second Avenue and is nearly complete.

Greene said he would like to work on a new ordinance in the near future.

“I’d like to work on an ordinance and bring it to the commission on street paving,” said Greene. “I’ve checked with some of these other towns and cities where utility companies have come in…and they’ll tear up certain parts of your streets that have been paved and they’ll come back and they like to patch. It’s cheaper. What I’d like to do with this ordinance…if they tear up or patch a certain area or certain percentage of that block, they have to pave the whole thing instead of just trying to patch. I think that’s something if we continue to use our paving that we’ve been using to get some of our streets looking nice, then we don’t want the utility companies to come in and cut them up and not repave them. I’ll try to bring you (the commission) something here within the next week or so.”

Commissioners put forward a proclamation at the Tuesday meeting recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and presented the proclamation to the Culwell family as daughter Mariah Culwell and family battle a cancer diagnosis. Mother Nikki Culwell received the certificate.

“You all are in our thoughts and prayers through treatment,” said Gallipolis City Commission President Mike Fulks.

Gallipolis City Auditor and Clerk Annette Landers reported current invoices with the commission and that she would need to attend an upcoming conference for continuing education hours mandated by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office.

City Solicitor Brynn Saunders Noe said she was attempting to reach the Grove City Legal Director with legal questions regarding ongoing efforts by local veterans to hang memorial banners along Second Avenue. She has not made contact but said she will continue reaching out.

Further details on other meeting happenings will be published in another edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Gallipolis City Commission typically meets the first Tuesday of the month in 333 Third Avenue in the Gallipolis Municipal Building. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_DSC_0941.jpg Gallipolis City Commission typically meets the first Tuesday of the month in 333 Third Avenue in the Gallipolis Municipal Building. Dean Wright | OVP Mother Nikki Culwell accepts a proclamation from Gallipolis City Commissioner Mike Fulks declaring September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_DSC_0936.jpg Mother Nikki Culwell accepts a proclamation from Gallipolis City Commissioner Mike Fulks declaring September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Dean Wright | OVP Crews cleared trees from power lines after a storm throughout Gallipolis, Friday evening. This tree lays over lines on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Treedamage.jpg Crews cleared trees from power lines after a storm throughout Gallipolis, Friday evening. This tree lays over lines on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue. Courtesy photo | Keith Wilson