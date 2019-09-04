Art in the Village to be held Oct. 5

MIDDLEPORT — Paintings, photographs and more from local artists will be on display next month at the 10th annual Art in the Village Art and Photography Show.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Riverbend Arts Council in Middlepoort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entries are currently being accepted for the show, with a registration deadline of Sept. 23. Entry forms (one per entry) and an entry fee ($5 per adult entry, $3 per student entry) are due to Riverbend Arts Council, PO Box 27, Middleport, Ohio 45760 by Sept. 23.

Participants should then deliver entries to the Riverbend Arts Council building, 290 N. Second Avenue, Middleport, Ohio, on Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Judging will follow, wrapping up the week with the Art Show on October 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with prizes and concessions available.

There will be judged divisions for students, adults and professionals.

Art categories include drawing, oil, acrylic, water colors, mixed media and sculpture.

Photography include color and black and white in the size of either snapshots and enlargements. There are categories for people, places and things.

In addition to the traditional art and photography on display, the “Think Outside the Box” contest will return this year. The contest entry can be a group project so gather your family and friends to help. Participants must use all of the items in the mystery box as part of their entry.

Boxes for the “Think Outside the Box” may be picked up at the Riverbend Arts Council on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or Sept. 12 from 5-6 p.m.

Completed entries should be dropped off at the Riverbend Arts Council between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Entries must use all items in the box, as well as any additional materials desired, to complete a “humorous, elegant, itsy bitsy, jaw-dropping, wonderful masterpiece.”

New this year is the LEGO Challenge. Bring your own LEGOs, start at 10 a.m. and create your entry on the spot by 2:30 p.m. for judging. Entries must be built on site. Entry in the LEGO Challenge is $5 adult/$3 student. There will be a maximum of 15 entries in the LEGO Challenge.

For entry forms may be obtained by contacting Randy Houdashelt at rehoudashelt@gmail.com or 740-992-6258 or Wendi Miller at wendimiller_teaford@yahoo.com or 740-416-4015. For information on the Think Outside the Box contest call Peggy Crane at 740-416-9272.

Rhojean McClure and Jennifer Harrison received Best of Show honors for their respective entries in the 2018 show. "Country Roads Take Me Home" was an entry by Jane Oldaker in the 2018 show. The mixed media work took first place. Several photographs were on display with many earning ribbons in the competition at the 2018 Art in the Village event. In the "Think Outside the Box" competition the entry from the team of Everett Huggins, Julia Bancroft, Aura Bancroft and Enya Bancroft took first place in the 2018 competition.

Registration deadline quickly approaching

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

