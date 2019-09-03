Inmates escape transport

GALLPOLIS — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reported Tuesday evening two male inmates had escaped custody from a transport vehicle which was ferrying them from an out-of-county facility back to the Gallia County Jail.

The individuals are identified as Brynn Martin, 40, and Jesse Partlow, 30. Martin is described as being five foot and seven inches tall, 180 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes. Partlow is described as being six foot and one inch tall, 138 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Both males escaped a transport vehicle in the area of Norris Northup Dodge on State Route 7 in the City of Gallipolis and fled on foot wearing orange jail issued uniforms and arm and leg shackles. The males were last seen on foot heading towards the area of the Gallia-Meigs Airport in northeast Gallipolis.

Law enforcement officers are on the ground conducting a search of the area at the current time and aviation units are responding to the area to assist in the search. Anyone seeing the individuals are asked to call 911 immediately to report their location.

Partlow https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_partlow-1.jpg Partlow Martin https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Martin-1.jpg Martin