FAC, Bossard Storywalk shares astronaut-inspired story

GALLIPOLIS — The Bossard Library’s new StoryWalk title is now on display at the French Art Colony.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by, walk the gardens and grounds, and read The Darkest Dark by Astronaut Chris Hadfield.

“Chris loves rockets and planets and pretending he’s a brave astronaut, exploring the universe. Only one problem — at night, Chris doesn’t feel so brave. He’s afraid of the dark. But when he watches the groundbreaking Moon landing on TV, he realizes that space is the darkest dark there is — and the dark is beautiful and exciting, especially when you have big dreams to keep you company,” reads a brief description of the tale posted to Bossard’s website, bossardlibrary.org.

Inspired by the childhood of real-life astronaut Chris Hadfield and brought to life by Terry and Eric Fan’s lush, evocative illustrations, The Darkest Dark encourages readers to dream the impossible.

The Darkest Dark was chosen to highlight the library’s upcoming exhibit, Space: A Journey to Our Future. For more information about the exhibit, visit the library’s website.

If readers would like more information about Chris Hadfield and his adventures in space, visit his website.

The next StoryWalk will be available the beginning of October.

StoryWalk is a way for children and adults to enjoy both the great outdoors and great children’s books. Follow the pages of the story as you walk from frame to frame along the path. StoryWalk promotes literacy, physical activity, and parent and caregiver involvement.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.

Bossard partnered with the French Art Colony in summer of 2017 to host StoryWalks across the FAC’s grounds.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg