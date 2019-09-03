Gallia BBQ Festival returns Sept. 14

GALLIPOLIS —The sixth annual Gallia County BBQ Festival, hosted by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB), returns Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Gallipolis City Park and First Avenue/State Street.

The event is set to run from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission and activities are all free.

Attendees can purchase barbecue and sides from local vendors, Barber Q and Ole 57 BBQ. The public can also take part in the People’s Choice competition, by purchasing a pork sampler tray and taking a stroll down “BBQ lane” to receive samples from the 12 competing teams. Guests get the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite team between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. All proceeds from the People’s Choice tent and drinks tent go back to the Gallia County Convention & Visitors Bureau for future events.

The BBQ Festival is family-friendly with free face painting and fun inflatables for the kids along with a variety of vendors and community organizations showcasing their products. This year’s live entertainment schedule is as follows.

11 a.m. Community Variety Show

12:30 p.m. Brent Patterson

1:30 p.m. Nick Michael & The Susan Page Orchestra

2:30 p.m. Niles Elliot

“The Gallia County Convention & Visitors Bureau would like to say thank you to our sponsors and the community for their support, encouragement and participation in the upcoming 6th Annual Gallia County BBQ Festival,” read a statement from the GCCVB.

For more information visit, facebook.com/GalliaCountyBBQ or call the GCCVB office at 740-446-6882. The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau office is located at 441 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Information submitted by GCCVB.

Free admission, entertainment