A ‘Tribute to the River’

This weekend, the annual Tribute to the River festival in Point Pleasant celebrated life along the river, including towboat tours and a memorial service honoring deceased river men and women from across the region. Pictured is Riverfront Park with several sternwheelers and Gallia County in the background. More from the festival inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com.

Beth Sergent | OVP