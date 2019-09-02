Public Service Director retires

Bill Beaumont, Public Service Director for the City of Portsmouth, has retired after nine years of service according to the City. City Manager Sam Sutherland presented Beaumont with a plaque acknowledging his hard work for the city at his retirement party late last week. Jack Tackett was selected to replace Beaumont and has been named Interim Public Service Director.

Bill Beaumont, Public Service Director for the City of Portsmouth, has retired after nine years of service according to the City. City Manager Sam Sutherland presented Beaumont with a plaque acknowledging his hard work for the city at his retirement party late last week. Jack Tackett was selected to replace Beaumont and has been named Interim Public Service Director. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Beaumont.jpg Bill Beaumont, Public Service Director for the City of Portsmouth, has retired after nine years of service according to the City. City Manager Sam Sutherland presented Beaumont with a plaque acknowledging his hard work for the city at his retirement party late last week. Jack Tackett was selected to replace Beaumont and has been named Interim Public Service Director.