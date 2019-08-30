Operation GRACE receives two donations

Operation GRACE, a non-profit organization which operates to alleviate the burden on children (often impacted by the ongoing opioid epidemic) by helping them to meet basic needs, received two large donations last week.

The first donation was monetary and provided by Luminant. Luminant, formerly Duke Energy of Hanging Rock) made a generous donation of $1,500.00 to Operation Grace. According to Dan Palmer of Operation Grace Plant manager Ray Sawyer has continuously supported the program. “I am very appreciate,” said Palmer.

A second donation was given by the Ironton Holiday Inn in the form of bedding, mattresses and box springs. “General Manager, Regina Chaffin, contacted me to see if we had kids in need of bedding. Most definitely I told her,” said Palmer. “I contacted Judge Alan Lemons, Scioto County Juvenile Court, and he had four families in desperate need. So, we met Monday morning at the Holiday Inn and transported nine sets of queen size and two sets of king size mattresses and box springs to Portsmouth.”

Palmer stated that both of these donations came at an ideal time and that he is so grateful for the continued generosity of both Luminant and Ironton Holiday Inn.

Operation GRACE works closely with the Juvenile Court and local school districts to provide items like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, clean laundry, adequate clothing, shampoo and even soap to children in need and donations like these help the organization continue to improve the quality of living of area children.

Palmer accepts check from Luminant. Palmer with Ironton Holiday Inn staff.