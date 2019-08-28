Emancipation Celebration schedule set

GALLIPOLIS — The Emancipation Celebration will soon be returning to the Gallia Junior Fairgrounds Sept. 21 and 22 to remember the President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and what freedom means for all Americans.

At 10 a.m., Sept. 21, the opening ceremony of the celebration will hold a flag raising ceremony with Bill Jackson and Civil War reenactors. Musical selections will be given by the River Valley High School Band and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Raymond Cousins. Emancipation Celebration Committee President Andrew Gilmore will welcome visitors and an invocation will be led by Minister Marlin Griffin. Jeannie Williams will lead the Negro Anthem.

Holzer Health Fair announcements will be made and birthday chronicles will be given by Area Agency on Aging District Seven.

Kids Fun Day begins at 10:30 a.m. Paw Patrol characters are anticipated to be present along with a presentation from the Wildlife Encounter by Ohio Wildlife Center. Balloon animals will be available, hover ball archery and more along with music from DJ Rockin’ Reggie.

At 2 p.m., a welcome and recognition of visiting dignitaries will be given by Minister Marlin Griffin. Remarks will be given by Gallia County and Gallipolis City officials. Special entertainment will be given by Lawrence Green and Company featuring African drumming and dance.

Reenactors Michael Crutcher, John and Marian King will portray Frederick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln and Mrs. Lincoln, respectively.

Remarks will follow from Dr. William Anderson and the Emancipation Celebration’s presentation of yearly scholarships will follow. Closing remarks will be given by Griffin.

On Sept. 22, 10 a.m., a morning worship service will be held with a welcome given by Griffin. Musical selections will be led by a combined church choir and a devotional will be led by Deacon Glenn Miller. Rev. Dr. Gene Armstrong of Mount Carmel Baptist Church will welcome Reverend Damion Snead, of Greater Saint John Baptist Church, to lead the day’s sermon.

At 2 p.m., special remarks will be given by Gilmore and recognition of visiting dignitaries. Gilmore will also recognize the Emancipation Celebration board. Ruthie Carter and Women of Praise will lead special music.

Gilmore will next introduce the day’s keynote speaker, Ric Sheffield, professor of legal studies and sociology at Kenyon College in Gambier.

Special remarks will follow from Nick Tipple and Dean Evans before Gilmore gives leads the celebration’s closing.

Here the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor during a past Southeast Ohio Tourism and Business Expo. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is the longest running of its kind and is held every fall. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_DSC_0816.jpg Here the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor during a past Southeast Ohio Tourism and Business Expo. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is the longest running of its kind and is held every fall. Dean Wright | OVP