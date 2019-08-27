Prosecutor’s office promotes internet safety

GALLIPOLIS — A stakeholders lunch will be held Thursday from noon until one in the second floor meeting room of the Gallia Courthouse sponsored by the Gallia Prosecutor’s Office to address the importance of internet safety for youth.

According to a release, the prosecutor’s office says,”We are inviting those with the greatest influences on our area youth, outside of parents, to attend this free luncheon to learn more about a free event sponsored by the Gallia Prosecutor’s Office and dealing with internet safety for our area children. We’re in new territory. The digital world has changed teaching, coaching, parenting and all aspects of working with children. We’re the first generation that has to find a way to keep kids safe online.”

Protecting Children in a Digital World will be held Tuesday, October, 8, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gallia Academy High School and will include light refreshments, a display presented by Hidden in Plain Sight, an anti-drug program partnering with Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery, and special guest speaker, Mandy Majors, the board president of the organization nextTalk. The organization is compromised of a team of families with children ages four through 22 who want to help create a culture of honest conversation to keep children safe. The organization seeks to “provide hope, remove fear and prepare kids,” said a release from the prosecutor’s office. The organization can be contacted via its social media pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

