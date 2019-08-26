Johnson assists ‘SPACE’ exhibit load out

U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta), representative of Ohio’s sixth congressional district and pictured at right, helps set up Bossard Memorial Library’s upcoming public display of NASA’s SPACE: A Journey to Our Future exhibit in the library’s Riverside Room, Monday afternoon. The exhibit, also previously featured in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, opens at the Gallipolis library on Sept. 7 and will be open to the public until January 5, 2020. Johnson has been stopping throughout his congressional district to volunteer civic service hours in each of his constituent counties over the course of 2019.

Dean Wright | OVP